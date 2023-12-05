The Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Norway ended and the Chinese team won a silver medal_Guangming.com

Chinese Athlete Gao Tingyu Wins Silver Medal at ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Norway

The third stop of the 2023-2024 International Skating Union Speed ​​Skating World Cup took place in Stavanger, Norway from December 1st to 3rd. Chinese athlete and Beijing Winter Olympics champion Gao Tingyu clinched the silver medal in the men’s 500-meter event with a time of 34.66 seconds. This was the only medal won by the Chinese team at this station.

Gao Tingyu’s impressive time was only 0.01 seconds behind Japan’s Shigehiro Mori, who secured the gold medal in the same event. Additionally, the Chinese team achieved 4th place in the men’s short-distance team pursuit event, while Chinese player Han Mei also secured 4th place in the women’s 1500-meter event.

In a total of 12 events, the Dutch team stood out by securing 4 gold medals, followed by the United States with 3 gold medals. Japanese players won 2 gold medals, and Italy, South Korea, and the host team Norway each took home 1 gold medal.

The next leg of the Speed ​​Skating World Cup is scheduled to be held in Tomaszow, Mazovia region, Poland from December 8th to 10th. The event is expected to witness intense competition and exceptional performances from athletes representing different countries.

