The national government formalized the payment of pension reinforcement of $15.000 that will be charged to retirees and pensioners who receive up to two minimum retirements, through Decree 105/2023 and will be in force for the months of March, April and May until the new adjustment is set.

As has happened in previous situations, the reinforcement will be $15,000 per month for Retirement and pension holders who receive up to a minimum retirement e will decrease progressively up to $5,000 per months for those who receive up to two minimum wages.

ANSES retirees and pensioners: who receives the reinforcement bonus of $15,000

It is worth remembering that not all beneficiaries will be able to access this additional income, but rather those who receive up to two minimum wages and include those who collect:

minimum retirement Universal Pension for the Elderly. Non-contributory pension for old age. Non-contributory pension for disability. Non-contributory pension Mother of 7 children. Gracias Pensions in charge of ANSES.

This income is complementary to the 17.04% increase that was granted to the sector from the Retirement Mobility Law with the salaries of March.

Thus the minimum credit for retirees and pensioners was $73,665, although, the original amount is $58,665.

In recent months, the national government has implemented reinforcement bonuses as a tool to improve the income of the passive class, in a search to compensate for the inflationary jump that eroded purchasing power.

From the 1st to the 7th of March Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) will be paid according to the last digit of the DNI:

ID ending in 0 y 1 : Wednesday March 1

y : Wednesday ID ending in 2 y 3 : Thursday March 2

y : Thursday ID ending in 4 y 5 : Friday March 3rd

y : Friday ID ending in 6 y 7 : Monday 6th of March

y : Monday ID ending in 8 y 9: martes 7 of March

It should be remembered that they are currently available three lines in the program:

Non-contributory pensions for Disability

Non-contributory pensions by old age

Non-contributory pensions for mothers of 7 children

In March, those beneficiaries of the PNC for Disability and Old Age charge $ 41.064​ While for Mothers of 7 children charge $ $58.665. They also receive the bonus of 15,000 pesos.

ANSES retirees

Retirees and pensioners that DO NOT EXCEED $73,665

Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the minimum retirement and bonus of $15,000 are the following:

Documents finished in 0 : Wednesday March 8

: Wednesday Documents finished in 1 : Thursday March 9

: Thursday Documents finished in 2 : Friday March 10th

: Friday Documents finished in 3 : Monday March 13

: Monday Documents finished in 4 : martes March 14

: martes Documents finished in 5 : Wednesday March, 15th

: Wednesday Documents finished in 6 : Thursday March 16

: Thursday Documents finished in 7: Friday March 17

Friday Documents finished in 8 : Monday March 20

: Monday Documents finished in 9: martes March 21st

Retirees and pensioners that EXCEED $73,665

Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the retirement that exceeds the minimum next to $15 thousand bonus are the following:

Documents finished in 0 y 1 : Wednesday March 22

y : Wednesday Documents finished in 2 y 3 : Thursday 23 of March

y : Thursday Documents finished in 4 y 5 : Monday March 27th

y : Monday Documents finished in 6 y 7 : martes 28th March

y : martes Documents finished in 8 y 9: Wednesday March 29

