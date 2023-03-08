Home Entertainment Retirees and pensioners: who starts collecting the $15,000 bonus today
Retirees and pensioners: who starts collecting the $15,000 bonus today

Retirees and pensioners: who starts collecting the $15,000 bonus today

The national government formalized the payment of pension reinforcement of $15.000 that will be charged to retirees and pensioners who receive up to two minimum retirements, through Decree 105/2023 and will be in force for the months of March, April and May until the new adjustment is set.

As has happened in previous situations, the reinforcement will be $15,000 per month for Retirement and pension holders who receive up to a minimum retirement e will decrease progressively up to $5,000 per months for those who receive up to two minimum wages.

When do I charge ANSES: complete calendar of March 2023

ANSES retirees and pensioners: who receives the reinforcement bonus of $15,000

It is worth remembering that not all beneficiaries will be able to access this additional income, but rather those who receive up to two minimum wages and include those who collect:

  1. minimum retirement
  2. Universal Pension for the Elderly.
  3. Non-contributory pension for old age.
  4. Non-contributory pension for disability.
  5. Non-contributory pension Mother of 7 children.
  6. Gracias Pensions in charge of ANSES.

This income is complementary to the 17.04% increase that was granted to the sector from the Retirement Mobility Law with the salaries of March.

Thus the minimum credit for retirees and pensioners was $73,665, although, the original amount is $58,665.

Social security system: how to process a pension in Anses without having contributions

In recent months, the national government has implemented reinforcement bonuses as a tool to improve the income of the passive class, in a search to compensate for the inflationary jump that eroded purchasing power.

When are Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) collected?

From the 1st to the 7th of March Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC) will be paid according to the last digit of the DNI:

  • ID ending in 0 y 1: Wednesday March 1
  • ID ending in 2 y 3: Thursday March 2
  • ID ending in 4 y 5: Friday March 3rd
  • ID ending in 6 y 7: Monday 6th of March
  • ID ending in 8 y 9: martes 7 of March

ANSES: how to claim that I did not collect retirement or pension

It should be remembered that they are currently available three lines in the program:

  • Non-contributory pensions for Disability
  • Non-contributory pensions by old age
  • Non-contributory pensions for mothers of 7 children

In March, those beneficiaries of the PNC for Disability and Old Age charge $ 41.064​ While for Mothers of 7 children charge $ $58.665. They also receive the bonus of 15,000 pesos.

ANSES retirees

Retirees and pensioners that DO NOT EXCEED $73,665

Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the minimum retirement and bonus of $15,000 are the following:

  • Documents finished in 0: Wednesday March 8
  • Documents finished in 1: Thursday March 9
  • Documents finished in 2: Friday March 10th
  • Documents finished in 3: Monday March 13
  • Documents finished in 4: martes March 14
  • Documents finished in 5: Wednesday March, 15th
  • Documents finished in 6: Thursday March 16
  • Documents finished in 7: Friday March 17
  • Documents finished in 8: Monday March 20
  • Documents finished in 9: martes March 21st

From March to May, a reinforcement bonus will be granted $15.000 for retirees and pensioners

ANSES Negative Certification: how to process it to collect a plan in March 2023

Retirees and pensioners that EXCEED $73,665

Taking into account the last digit of the DNI, the collection dates for the retirement that exceeds the minimum next to $15 thousand bonus are the following:

  • Documents finished in 0 y 1: Wednesday March 22
  • Documents finished in 2 y 3: Thursday 23 of March
  • Documents finished in 4 y 5: Monday March 27th
  • Documents finished in 6 y 7: martes 28th March
  • Documents finished in 8 y 9: Wednesday March 29
LR

