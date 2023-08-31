Guidelines “Prudent use of antibiotics in dairy cattle farming”

In implementation of the national policy on the prudent use of antimicrobials, the General Directorate of Animal Health and Veterinary Medicines – Office 4 Veterinary Medicines – publishes the guidelines on the prudent use of antibiotics in dairy cattle breeding.

These Guidelines, in their 3rd revision, have been prepared by a multidisciplinary group, taking due account of scientific updates and the new European regulatory provisions. The document was subject to online consultation by the animal health sub-area of ​​the interregional coordination of prevention, without receiving further comments.

They are proposed as a non-mandatory tool, useful for sharing the problems posed by antimicrobial resistance between veterinary surgeons operating in the primary production sector and those employed in public institutions (Regions, Health Authorities, Experimental Zooprophylactic Institutes, Universities, etc.), for better protection of public health and animal health, with the aim of implementing a constant comparison between competent authorities, operators and veterinary surgeons, regarding the reasoned choices of treatment of the animal.

