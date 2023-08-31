Home » 92,000 fans – a new record in women’s sport
92,003 spectators set a new record in women’s sport on Wednesday. They came to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, to watch the Nebraska Huskers vs. Omaha college volleyball game, several US media outlets unanimously reported.

The old record was 91,648 fans in the Champions League duel between the soccer players of VfL Wolfsburg and FC Barcelona at Camp Nou in April 2022. Volleyball is the most popular sport for girls in Nebraska in high school.

