While Turkey was talking about the bullets that hit the IYI Party Istanbul Provincial Presidency last week, a remarkable incident took place in front of the CHP Istanbul Provincial Presidency this morning. CHP Istanbul Provincial Chairman Dr. Canan Kaftancıoğlu announced that 6-7 shots were fired in front of the building. Kaftancıoğlu’s written statement on the subject is as follows: […]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

