PR / Business Insider

At Aldi you can currently get two smart tags from Maginon for only 29.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros.

The trackers are the perfect alternative to Apple’s popular AirTags – and cost significantly less.

Since the Aldi offer is only valid while stocks last, you should strike quickly! Click here for the Smart Tags.*

Apple’s AirTags are now just as indispensable in the product variety of the technology giant as the brand’s popular smartwatches, tablets and laptops. No wonder, because who doesn’t know not finding their wallet or key and suddenly panicking? AirTags prevent such situations by showing you the exact location of the items they are attached to. The only disadvantage: the tiny trackers (like other Apple products) are not exactly cheap. This is where Aldi comes in! Starting today, the discounter is selling smart tags in a set of two for only EUR 29.99.* We’ll tell you whether the offer is any good.

AirTag alternative at Aldi

At 29.99 euros for two smart tags, the trackers from Aldi’s range are not even half as expensive as Apple’s AirTags. If you have decided on the Apple model, you can buy it a little cheaper in a set of four from Amazon.*

But the smart tags from Maginon* also use Apple’s Find My network to determine location and are visible in the “Where is?” app on the iPhone. In principle, they offer you the same functions as the Apple original – but are significantly cheaper. In addition, the trackers from the Aldi range come with a practical loop that you can use to attach them to backpacks, suitcases, etc., and you can choose whether you prefer to buy them in black or white. In terms of design and compactness, however, the AirTags have the edge.

Buy Maginon Smart Tags on sale

Since April 5, 2023 you can buy the Smart Tags from Maginon at Aldi for 29.99 euros on sale* – so you save a whopping 40 percent on the trackers. Its replaceable battery lasts about a year and when you’re looking for your valuables, the buzzer draws attention with a volume of 75 decibels. If you are interested in the smart tags from the Aldi range, you should act quickly, because this deal is definitely worth it!