After the Hang Seng Index was poised to develop an “anti-bird’s beak” last Friday, the deduction was confirmed yesterday. The Hang Seng Index dropped 118 points to 19107 near noon this morning. It fell through the low of the previous day and saw a low of 4019 points. It also fell through the “anti-bird breathing” of the 20-day antenna in the positive direction. I was worried that the market might fall below 4012 on August 24, and even fell below the 4,000-point level. The 14-day RSI fell to the oversold level of close to 30 (currently about 37). Note that Meituan (03690), which is relatively strong, has become an indicator for pushing down the market. Seeing that the 5-day line is approaching the 20-day line below, it is always Tencent (03690). 00700) underweight is Grey Rhino.

In terms of U.S. stocks, the market was closed for the holiday yesterday. The Dow futures had risen by more than 100 points this morning before the Hong Kong stock market. The latest is flat. The three major indexes, especially the slow-step stochastic index %K, have been quite oversold in the short term, and the index fell to July 26. There is some contention near the daily low. As I said in the closing live program yesterday, there is no CALL round with very suitable terms in the market for US stock indexes such as the Nasdaq. If it is transferred to the “US Stock Proxy” of Chuangke (00669), it seems that there is a chance to operate again, and the 50-day antenna will be tested again. The valuation is reasonable. After checking the results on August 11, it surged 10.9%, which may cooperate with the US stocks the next night. The CPI rose sharply due to the fall in the CPI data. On August 17, it soared by 10% under the large transaction, hitting a two-and-a-half-month high. After that, the overbought fell back to normal. The 50-day antenna itself is picking up. The stock price closed at 91.3 yuan at noon, up 0.83%, and the rebound target Looking at 99 yuan, it fell below 88 yuan to stop the loss. I played small bets through the I&T CALL round (18666), which is already a “discounted” product. The strike price is 118.88 yuan, which will only expire at the end of June next year.

Luo Chongbo (Dolby)