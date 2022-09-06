“Must see each other as a student who must learn by arriving training first and leaving last“. This is the advice that Dirk Nowitzkiex Nba champion con i Dallas Mavericks and today Fiba ambassador, he gave to the blue Simone Fontecchio that next year will land in the NBA with the jersey of Utah Jazz. During a press conference at the Assago Forum, the German declared his appreciation for the qualities of “great shooter” of the blue number thirteen, underlining, however, that he will have to be ready to face “the differences between the Fiba game and the American one, very more physical and athletic e with different defensive rules”.

In order to withstand the impact with overseas basketball, according to Nowitzki it is necessary “to continuously observe the teammates who have been in the league for the longest time: to study how they eat, how they train, how they interface with journalists and fans, this is the only way to succeed. find your own routine by learning and improving workout after workout “.