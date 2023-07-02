Gunshots killed and injured in Baltimore – DW – July 2nd, 2023

Three people are in critical condition, police said. Baltimore Police Chief Richard Worley confirmed the number of dead and injured at a news conference at the scene.

Both Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Worley asked the public for help in gathering information. Worley continues: “We are in the process of evaluating the video material and speaking to possible witnesses in order to identify suspects.”

The shots occurred in the Brooklyn Homes district in the south of the metropolis. According to the media, hundreds of people had previously come together there for an annual celebration called “Brooklyn Day”. Eyewitnesses spoke on Fox of 20 to 30 shots fired. It is still unclear whether this was a one-sided attack or an exchange of fire.

