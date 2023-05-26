Gustavo Petro warns about Mancuso’s complaints in the JEP

Salvatore Mancuso is accused of 5,000 violent acts in Colombia

The General Prosecutor of the Nation reported the provisions that were made for the accusations against Salvatore Mancuso and other former members of paramilitary structures that carried out actions in the midst of the armed conflict.

Among the accusations of the entity, it was evaluated through the Directorate of Transitional Justice two macro-accusations against commanders and former members of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), for different criminal conducts that occurred between 1987 and 2005 in the north of the country. .

“In the development of this procedure, the Prosecutor’s Office accused Salvatore Mancuso Gómez, in his capacity as commander of the illegal armed group; and 24 more postulates, demobilized from the Córdoba Bloc, in front of La Mojana and the Casa Castaño of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, for the commission of 4,071 violent acts that left 6,552 victims in Antioquia, Bolívar, Cesar, Córdoba, La Guajira, Magdalena, Santander and Sucre,” reported the Prosecutor’s Office.

The facts for which they are charged are 1,116 homicides; 2,023 cases of forced displacement371 acts of forced disappearance, 28 crimes of gender-based violence, 10 of illegal recruitment and 523 associated with other crimes.

In a Justice and Peace Guarantees Control Room of the Superior Court of Barranquilla, the crimes were imputed to those indicated, in addition, an insurance measure was requested from the demobilized.

Among the criminal acts charged are:

Pichilin massacre, occurred on December 4, 1996, in the jurisdiction of Morroa (Sucre). In which Salvatore Mancuso and men in his charge murdered 11 people and caused displacement.

Tasajera massacre, occurred on October 1, 1996. Men belonging to the Córdoba Bloc of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia entered the town of Tasajera, in El Guamo (Bolívar); and they caused the death of three men and a woman, who was additionally caused a displacement of the family nuclei of the victims.