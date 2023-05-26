Authorities present projects for the energy transition during the 25th session of the IRENA council

Impacts: 0

The permanent representative of El Salvador to IRENA, Vanessa Interiano, participated in the 25th Session of the Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

At the event, Interiano presented the projects related to the energy transition that is being developed by the General Directorate of Energy, Hydrocarbons and Mines, in addition, he highlighted the advances in the country for energy transition and the commitment to renewable energies.

“President Nayib Bukele has the political will and determination to take measures to accelerate decarbonization and actively contribute to the fight against climate change,” said Interiano.

At the conference, the representative also mentioned future projects to reduce the use of fossil fuels, such as the construction of two new geothermal plants in San Vicente and Chinameca, San Miguel, and the Geothermal Center of Excellence to train countries in geothermal matters. .

Likewise, El Salvador was elected as president of the Program and Strategy Committee, a subsidiary of IRENA for the period 2023-2025.