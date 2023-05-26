Sampdoria, Radrizzani deals with Ferrero- breaking latest news

Of Gregory Spigno

Sampdoria already relegated must avoid bankruptcy. There are many deadlines to meet these days, for salaries he has made use of the 40% parachute provided by the League

More decisive days than ever. Between relegation, the corporate situation in serious crisis and heavy deadlines to meet, Sampdoria has to deal with its future in recent weeks. Because if the field has already given its verdict, there is much more outside. The most important match, to be won at all costs to avoid bankruptcy of the club. But something is moving for the acquisition: Alessandro Barnaba, through the fondo Merlyn Partners and directed by former Samp president Edoardo Garrone, e Andrea Radrizzaniowner of Leeds who according to L’Equipe also involved PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who would become a minority shareholder to expand the Qatar Sports Investments universe. This could be the winning move of the owner of Leeds who is filing even the last details to get to theagreement with Massimo Ferrero .Decisive days: the future now.

The parachute In the meantime, for the Sampdoria coffers it is decisive collect 40% of the parachute in advance due to relegation and the green light has already arrived. In this sense, it is important to clarify: after the Lega assembly held yesterday in Rome, a sort of rule came out that saves Sampdoria, but – in reality – there is no rule. Simply the League regulation provides that the teams can access precisely 40% of the parachute the day following the dispute of the last match of the championship in which the relegation accrued. The anomaly, in this case, lies in the fact that the Serie A season has been lengthened due to the winter World Cup, with the deadline set for June and not for May as usually happens: this is why it was brought forward the payment of 40% of the parachute in favor of Sampdoria (but also of Cremonese). 10 million – 40% of the total 25 that belong to blucerchiati – which are more convenient than ever. See also Lionel Messi: Where will Argentina legend be playing next season?

Deadlines In fact, at Sampdoria they are needed first and foremost 12 million by Tuesday forthcoming for first quarter salary payments to members. If these deadlines are not met, a 4-point penalty would automatically be applied to be served next season. then there the Irpef installment, which, if not paid in time, would force the company to pay out the entire sum in a single tranche with no possibility of rescheduling. From June 6th creditors (who have to collect around 8-9 million from Sampdoria) will be able to start legal actions against the company, since this date is the expiry of the protective measures guaranteed by the negotiated settlement of the crisis, then by 20 June the Sampdoria leaders will have to present heavy vital financial guarantees for registration in the championship of next season. And finally, there would be those 30-35 million to be paid to Massimo Ferrero, still a majority member of the club which he has locked up in a trust. From there the refoundation of the club and the team would start, debts permitting, because the relevance of the total debt exposure of around 200 million euros emerged from the documents presented in court.