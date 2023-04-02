Home News Gwyneth Paltrow wins civil lawsuit for ski accident
American actress Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to the verdict in the trial for her 2016 ski collision with Terry Sanderson, 76, on the final day of their eight-day trial, today in Park City, Utah (USA). Terry Sanderson was suing Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000, alleging that she recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing down a beginner’s slope at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in 2016. The jury found Paltrow not liable. EFE/ Rick Bowmer

The actress Gwyneth Paltrow was found not guilty in the case of the ski accident that happened in 2016 and a jury pointed to optometrist Terry Sanderson, who was the one who accused her at first of causing the collision, as guilty of the incident.

The jury deliberated that Sanderson was “100%” at fault and that Sanderson would have to pay a dollar, which was what the “Shakespeare in Love” actress had asked for., as compensation for economic damages. Sanderson sued the interpreter for $300,000.

Paltrow received the news without making any gesture, while the optometrist looked rueful.

Shortly after, the actress wrote a message on her Instagram account in which she thanked the judge and jury for their work and said she was pleased with the result.

“I thank you for your consideration in handling this case,” Paltrow wrote.

accusations

The trial came to an end after eight intense days in which witnesses and plaintiffs gave their testimonies.

Paltrow received a lawsuit from Sanderson in 2019, alleging that she collided with him from behind when the two were skiing on a slope at Deer Valley Resort, in the US state of Utah, in 2016.

The man alleged that the Oscar winner had skied “recklessly” and that the accident left her with a concussion, four broken ribs and a lasting brain injury, in addition to changes in her personality that affected her daily life.

Paltrow’s version was completely opposite to that of the 76-year-old man, as he assured that he was enjoying a day of skiing with his family when he felt an impact on his back that knocked him to the ground.

On numerous occasions Sanderson claimed that he was the one who suffered the blow and that he had “flyed away”, becoming unconscious once he fell to the ground.

absurd accusations

This Thursday, as the final witness in the case, Sanderson’s team called the neurologist Richard Boehme to testify by phone and after being questioned by Paltrow’s lawyers, he assured that it was impossible that Sanderson could have “flew away” from a ski hit.

“The skier who hit him from behind would have to have gone more than 80 or 100 kilometers per hour, which seems very unlikely to me unless he is an Olympic downhill skier,” he said minutes before the verdict offered by the jury. .

The case became very popular on social networks, where some statements that occurred during the trial, which was broadcast live by the YouTube account Law & Crime Networks, were dismissed as absurd. EFE

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

