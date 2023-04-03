A total of 122 schools, 306 projects selected

[수원=뉴시스] Reporter Park Jong-dae = The Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education announced on the 3rd that it will provide 57.3 billion won to 122 schools and 306 projects to improve the educational environment of private high schools and special schools this year.

Major support projects include ▲LED replacement ▲air conditioner replacement ▲window replacement ▲school exterior wall improvement ▲toilet environment improvement ▲rooftop waterproofing and floor replacement.

The Provincial Office of Education considered the risks and urgency of the educational environment, and considered whether or not the project needed early execution to prevent safety accidents in the curriculum and schools as a top priority.

However, target schools with overlapping budgets or disqualifications, such as schools subject to the Green Smart Project, schools scheduled for the response support project, schools with unsecured seismic performance, and schools subject to sanctions, were excluded.

Park Mi-ok, head of the private school support department at the Provincial Office of Education, said, “We hope that the educational environment of private schools will be improved in a safer and more pleasant way with this educational environment improvement fund.”

