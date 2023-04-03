Home News A young man and a security guard died in traffic accidents in Cesar
A young man and a security guard died in traffic accidents in Cesar

A young man and a security guard died in traffic accidents in Cesar

Two people who were traveling on a motorcycle died in different traffic accidents in the department of Cesar on Palm Sunday.

The first victim is a young man who is unidentified and who apparently lost control of his motorcycle, crashing into an unpaved road in the Los Venados corregimiento, rural area of ​​Valledupar.
The inhabitants came out to help the young man but could not do anything for him because he had no vital signs.

“The relatives of the deceased arrived at the scene, ignored the recommendations of the authorities and removed the body of the deceased, they did not provide information about it either, and they proceeded to transfer the lifeless body to the township of Guaymaral,” reported the National Police.

Minutes later, at approximately 7:40 on Sunday morning, the security guard Jorge Mario Monrroy Quevedo died due to an accident in the municipality of Codazzi.

According to the authorities, the guard from the Segura company was traveling on a road that leads to La Paz when, apparently, he collided with the rear of an unidentified vehicle.
Monrroy Quevedo died immediately from the impact.

See also  WeChat's deletion of LGBT accounts of Chinese college students raises concerns about suppressing gay culture-VOA Mandarin

