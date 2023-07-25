Habeck for more vegetable cultivation under the solar roof

RATHENOW (dpa-AFX) – Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) hopes that agriculture under solar roofs to generate electricity will increasingly become the standard in Germany. In contrast to conventional photovoltaic fields just above the ground in open spaces, so-called agri-PV systems can be used to grow vegetables and keep animals under the solar modules.

He would be happy if it weren’t just being experimented with, “but really the roll-out of this type of system in Germany is progressing well and becoming the standard,” said Habeck on Tuesday when visiting a test facility in Rathenow, Brandenburg. These plants with a dual use for the generation of renewable energies and simultaneous food production, which are still quite new in Germany, should be brought into the area.

