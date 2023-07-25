Bundesliga: Hoffenheim brings Hungarian international Attila Szalai

Status: 07/24/2023 10:20 p.m

TSG Hoffenheim have signed a Hungarian national player and expect the 25-year-old defender to be tough in tackles and mental.

Attila Szalai comes from the Turkish cup winners Fenerbahce and has signed a four-year contract in Kraichgau until June 30, 2027. TSG announced this.

Properties of Hübner and Bicakcic

“Attila is a type of player who combines unconditional toughness in tackles, tremendous header power and an unbelievable mentality,” said managing director Alexander Rosen. These are components that Benjamin Hübner or Ermin Bicakcic have stood for in the past, Rosen added. “As is well known, both of them are no longer part of our squad.”

Conscious decision for TSG

Szalai himself said: “I had several options for my sporting future, but I made a conscious decision to join TSG Hoffenheim. I really wanted to play in the Bundesliga and I’m convinced that it’s the right step for me.”

The Hungarian had also been linked to Champions League participants Union Berlin. Szalai is a central defender in Hungary’s national team.

