Home » Bundesliga: Hoffenheim brings Hungarian international Attila Szalai
Sports

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim brings Hungarian international Attila Szalai

by admin
Bundesliga: Hoffenheim brings Hungarian international Attila Szalai

Status: 07/24/2023 10:20 p.m

TSG Hoffenheim have signed a Hungarian national player and expect the 25-year-old defender to be tough in tackles and mental.

Attila Szalai comes from the Turkish cup winners Fenerbahce and has signed a four-year contract in Kraichgau until June 30, 2027. TSG announced this.

Properties of Hübner and Bicakcic

“Attila is a type of player who combines unconditional toughness in tackles, tremendous header power and an unbelievable mentality,” said managing director Alexander Rosen. These are components that Benjamin Hübner or Ermin Bicakcic have stood for in the past, Rosen added. “As is well known, both of them are no longer part of our squad.”

Conscious decision for TSG

Szalai himself said: “I had several options for my sporting future, but I made a conscious decision to join TSG Hoffenheim. I really wanted to play in the Bundesliga and I’m convinced that it’s the right step for me.”

The Hungarian had also been linked to Champions League participants Union Berlin. Szalai is a central defender in Hungary’s national team.

See also  Curling. Azzurri beaten by Germany, the jump in group A fades

You may also like

World Swimming Championships, silver for Thomas Ceccon in...

Brad Pitt and driving instructor Lewis Hamilton

TRANS D’HAVET | Sportdimontagna.com

From August: How Christian Seifert wants to make...

Football transfer ticker: FC Bayern lends Alexander Nübel

Bronny James, son of LeBron James, suffered cardiac...

Tour de France Femmes: Wiebes wins stage 3,...

[Fototifo] Bologna-Palermo, friendly 2023/24 | Sports People

At the World Cup with his son: Leupolz...

Paulo Dybala is the new brand ambassador of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy