Hacienda closer to you, a strategy that is here to stay

Thanks to the Hacienda closer to you strategy, taxpayers from Cali are obtaining a range of services deployed by different sectors of Santiago from cali; The communes visited so far this year are 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 17 and 19.

The purpose is, as its name indicates, to bring services closer to the community, through mobile days in shopping centers and residential units, the tour of the mobile unit in the neighborhoods and door-to-door visits in the properties and commercial establishments. , giving advice, delivering billing and informing about the existing benefits and encouraging the culture of payment.

“The idea is also that our taxpayers know and take advantage of the current benefits such as the 15% discount on the 2023 Property Tax, which expires on April 30 for urban area properties and June 30 for rural areas and that of urban expansion, in addition to the 50% reduction in the default interest rate in the previous periods of all district taxes”, indicated the deputy director of Taxes and Income, Diego Fernando López Cardona.

Cars and bike billboards accompanied by loudspeakers announcing current tax relief are part of this strategy that is here to stay and continue to bring the Treasury services closer to Cali taxpayers every day.

“Thanks to this strategy, during the first quarter of 2023 we have visited nearly 7,100 properties, of which 630 have contributed approximately 2,800 million pesos to the District’s general revenue,” concluded the government official from Cali.

Hacienda closer to you, also has a component of social responsibility supported by financial institutions, through which several official educational institutions of the city have been visited, in order to teach children about the importance of saving and to give them school kits and snacks.

Comments