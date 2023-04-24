Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray under NBA investigation

The NBA is investigating Hawks point guard Dejounte Murray’s behavior towards officials following Atlanta’s 129-121 home loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 4, a league source told ESPN.

Murray, who had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, appears to touch referee Gediminas Petraitis as he leaves the field. Murray was unavailable for post-game interviews.

The NBA usually decides disciplinary sanctions before the next game in the series. Game 5 will be played Tuesday night in Boston, where a Celtics win would advance them to the conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

In October, Celtics point guard Grant Williams was suspended for one game for touching a game official.

Murray was previously fined $20,000 in February 2022 for throwing a game ball at an umpire while playing for San Antonio.