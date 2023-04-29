Hacienda Corinto: Unique Home in a High Threat Area of ​​Nevado del Ruiz

The Departmental Coordination of Disaster Risk Management, CDGRD, together with the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Risaralda, Carder, Ponalsar and the Mayor’s Office of Santa Rosa de Cabal, made a visit to the rural area near the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano to carry out A characterization of the families of 14 houses was carried out, of which five belong to the municipality of Santa Rosa de Cabal and nine to Villamaría (Caldas).

According to Diana Carolina Ramírez Laverde, Departmental Coordinator for Disaster Risk Management, Hacienda Corinto is the only house that is located in the high threat zone within a 15-kilometer radius of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, on the side of Santa Pink.

“The other four houses registered are outside the 15-kilometer radius, however, they are located within the high threat zone due to the fall of pyroclasts (ash), with an accumulation greater than 10 centimeters thick,” explained Diana Carolina Ramírez Laverde.