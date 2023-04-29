Home » Milan-Inter, first leg of the Champions League, will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8
The first leg of the Champions League semi-final between Milan and Inter on 10 May will be transmitted in the clear on TV8, the Sky channel on digital terrestrial. Amazon, which owns the rights to exclusively broadcast Wednesday’s Champions League matches on its Prime Video streaming platform, announced this on Friday.

Amazon was effectively forced to relinquish the rights to the game in question following a 2012 Communications Regulatory Authority ruling that obliges to broadcast particularly important sporting events on national channels, including the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League if Italian teams participate.

The rights to broadcast the return semi-final on 16 May are owned by Sky and Mediaset, with the latter broadcasting it unencrypted.

