Hainan: The province’s estimated infection rate has reached 50%, and Sanya and Haikou have passed the peak of infection as a whole

According to Hainan Daily, on December 30, the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in Hainan Province (the eighty-fourth session) was held in Haikou. The reporter learned from the press conference that in recent days, the number of daily new crown infections in our province has been at a high level and fluctuated, and the province’s estimated survey infection rate has reached 50%.

Li Wenxiu, deputy head of the comprehensive group of the Hainan Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters, deputy head of the medical treatment group, member of the Party Committee and deputy director of the Provincial Health and Health Commission, reported the situation of the province’s new crown epidemic prevention and control work.

Sanya City and Haikou City have passed the peak of infection as a whole

During the epidemic of the new crown virus, our province continued to monitor the number of fever clinics and fever clinics in the province and the detection of new crown pathogens in medical institutions across the province, strengthened the overall nucleic acid detection situation in the province, and sentinel hospital monitoring. Infection status investigation, through multi-channel monitoring and early warning, comprehensive analysis results show that: Recently, the number of new daily new crown infections in our province is at a high and fluctuating period, and the province’s estimated survey infection rate has reached 50%. The progress of each city and county is different, showing a “2+5+12” classification: Sanya City and Haikou City have passed the peak of infection as a whole (as of December 25, the surveyed infection rate was 57.1%, 52.8%), Baoting, Danzhou 5 cities and counties including Ding’an, Wuzhishan, and Dongfang are close to 50% (infection rate ranges from 41.0% to 48.5%), and the other 12 cities and counties are in a rapid “climbing period” (infection rate ranges from 25% to 37.5%).

The city’s infection rate exceeds 40%, the first to usher in the peak of infection

According to online surveys, from December 19 to 25, the infection rate in urban areas exceeded 40%, while that in rural areas was about 24%, suggesting that urban areas will usher in the peak of infection first, and rural areas will experience the second peak. From the point of view of the infected population, the 20-29 age group had the highest infection rate, reaching 40.1%, followed by 30-39 and 40-49 age groups at 38.6% and 35.9%, respectively, and 19.3% over the age of 60, suggesting that youth with high social activity The peak of infection is seen in the prime of life, followed by the peak of infection in the elderly and children. The above data show that the current prevention and control measures in our province have played the role of “mitigating the epidemic”, “suppressing the peak” and “staggering the peak” to a certain extent.

The prevailing strain in our province is mainly BA.5.2, and the symptoms after infection with other strains are relatively mild

After the country’s “Twenty Measures”, our province actively adopted “3+2” anti-import measures; after the “New Ten Measures”, it strengthened control over important institutions, bars and other entertainment venues, and adopted a strategy of gradual optimization and liberalization; according to the epidemic situation, Students in colleges and universities have holidays, and students in primary and secondary schools take online classes; increase publicity. During the epidemic period, the public in our province has increased awareness of self-prevention, consciously wearing masks, keeping a 1-meter line, and spontaneously reducing dinners and gatherings. To a certain extent eased the spread of the epidemic. The current strain in our province is mainly BA.5.2, and the symptoms after infection with other strains are relatively mild.

The number of positive patients in fever clinics in our province has entered a plateau

At present, the province’s designated hospitals and sub-designated hospitals have a total of 5,662 reserve medical personnel, a total of 462 fever clinics (consultation rooms), and 1,478 consultation rooms, which can handle a maximum of 150,000 visits per day.

The number of visits to fever clinics (clinics) in the province continued to increase. The number of visits to fever clinics rose rapidly from 1,238 on December 11 to 36,582 on December 27, and then began to decline, reaching 32,100 on the 29th; positive detection rate It rose from 11.31% on December 11 to a peak of 47.01% on December 19, and continued to show a downward trend since then. The positive detection rate dropped to 30.61% on December 29, and the number of positive patients in fever clinics entered a plateau.

With the increase in the infection rate of the population in our province, the normal production and living order of key enterprises and institutions has been affected to a certain extent. The positive rate of nucleic acid testing in the province continued to rise, rising rapidly from 0.0033% on December 1 to 14.68% on December 26.

There may be sub-peaks in rural areas, and further preparations are needed

In order to further ease the pressure of diagnosis and treatment of various medical institutions, our province issued a volunteer recruitment initiative for medical institutions to the public on December 29. At present, some medical institutions have gradually received volunteer registration information. The Provincial Health and Health Commission, the Provincial Civilization Office, the Provincial Youth League Committee and the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions will also jointly promote the implementation.

With the advent of the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival holidays, the increase in urban and rural mobility, and the surge in the number of migratory birds in our province in winter, the adjustment of entry policies and other factors will promote the spread of the epidemic to a certain extent, resulting in multiple small peaks in our province, bringing new infections and Risk of serious illness. And with the further increase in the infection rate of the elderly, our province is about to face the peak challenges of hospitalization and severe illness. While the urban epidemic situation is declining, there may be a sub-peak in rural areas, and it is necessary to further prepare for the rural epidemic situation.

Smooth and orderly implementation of the new coronavirus infection “Class B and B management”

In the next step, our province will adjust and improve our province’s relevant prevention and control policies in accordance with the new requirements for the prevention and control of “Class B and B Controls”, and shift the focus of work to protecting key populations and reducing severe illness and death. And focus on the “three majors and one major” of key groups, key institutions, key industries, and large-scale closed key places and large-scale event management, scientifically and standardizedly do a good job in prevention and control. At the same time, take necessary measures to reduce crowd gathering and personnel flow, suspend the holding of large-scale activities, and suppress the peak of the epidemic. Further expand medical treatment resources, strengthen medical order management, smooth the treatment process for critically ill patients, implement the priority treatment system for high-risk patients in the emergency department, and realize 24-hour “clearing” of emergency observation wards. Make preparations for the peak of the epidemic in rural areas. Promote the vaccination of new crown vaccines for high-risk groups, and accelerate the promotion of the first dose of vaccination, full immunization and enhanced immunization for people over 80 years old. Strengthen the training of prevention and control policies in the new stage, and implement the “Class B and B Control” of new coronavirus infection in a smooth and orderly manner.

