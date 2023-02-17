Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau implements the city appearance management model along the “City Railway” with “three mechanisms”



In order to implement the city appearance management model along the urban railway line in the jurisdiction, the Haining Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau implemented a three-way mechanism to check for omissions and make up for gaps, focusing on refinement and continuously improving the city appearance order and overall appearance along the Hangzhou-Haicheng Railway Line in the jurisdiction, and fully helping to create a model city of civilization.

The first is the mechanism of “immediate investigation and reform” to promote management efficiency. Through the three management measures of fixed-point control, inspection assistance, and reporting and disposal, the law enforcement squadron implemented personnel strength to strengthen pedestrian and non-motor vehicle inspection management at the Leather City Station and Haichang Road Station of the Hangzhou-Haicheng Railway within its jurisdiction, and to detect itinerant vendors and dogs. Supervise and urge timely correction of city appearance chaos such as disorderly parking. Carry out morning, middle and evening mobile inspection assistance for the peripheral area of ​​the platform, starting from vigorously improving the satisfaction, happiness and sense of gain of the masses, and responding to the expectations of the masses by quickly handling and feeding back reports from various reporting platforms, and improving the urban railway platform from point to point The overall environmental order in the surrounding area, such as the Haizhou Squadron, handled more than 20 reports of various types.

Second, the “full-process guarantee” mechanism casts a service brand. In response to repeated violations of city appearance laws and regulations, the law enforcement squadron concentrated its efforts to forge ahead to tackle tough city appearance problems, continue to strengthen the urban railway station and along the city appearance sorting and rectification, and strengthen law enforcement investigation and punishment. Taking Haizhou Squadron as an example, a total of 2 special rectifications have been carried out, and more than 30 illegal acts of city appearance have been supervised and rectified. On the basis of strengthening daily tackling management, for holidays, major events, and morning and evening management weak time periods, the law enforcement squadron has always made efforts to manage continuity and effectiveness, adhere to the implementation of high standards and strengthen management and control, and avoid management loopholes.

The third is the “Village Community Registration Mechanism” to check for leaks and fill in vacancies. In the management of city appearance along the Mocheng Railway, the law enforcement squadron actively responded to the “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform to deepen and improve the requirements, adhere to and develop the “Fengqiao experience” in the new era, and fully rely on the “one team to manage law enforcement” whole-process closed governance According to the “1+1+X” model, actively gather villages along the urban railway line, break through departmental barriers with the help of “villages whistle and teams respond”, and carry out consultations and discussions to deal with relevant issues accurately. For example, the Haizhou Squadron negotiated and resolved 2 issues related to the urban railway line.