Haining explores “one team” to integrate law enforcement and governance to create a prosperous and livable society



Haining deeply implements the work of “one team manages law enforcement”, with the town and street comprehensive administrative law enforcement team as the core, deeply integrates administrative law enforcement and social governance in terms of matters, manpower, and efficiency, and truly breaks the original “wall” of internal and external resources integration barriers, Extend the tentacles of the rule of law to villages, grids and residents, solve the chronic problem of “visible, uncontrollable”, release the dividends of “big comprehensive integration” administrative law enforcement reform, and strive to create a county model of law enforcement governance integration. The city was identified by Jiaxing as a pilot unit for the “village community whistle blowing and team reporting” mechanism, which was included in the key tasks of modern community construction. The relevant practices were published by mainstream media such as Jiaxing Daily, Zhejiang Legal System, and Xinhuanet.

Scientifically set up law enforcement and governance checklists. Haining City comprehensively investigated the needs of the masses and the difficulties of grass-roots governance, sorted out the high-frequency and frequently-occurring matters in administrative law enforcement and grass-roots governance, and formed a “one-stop list” covering 16 items in 6 major aspects including ecological protection, dog raising management, and market supervision. The checklist is hung in the community to guide the village and community to accurately implement management and services, and improve the ability to identify and deal with problems. At the same time, villages will be given the “whistle blowing power”, fully coordinate law enforcement resources, deal with problems in a timely and effective manner or provide legal services, so that villages will become the “nerve terminals” and “frontier outposts” of law enforcement in townships. This year, more than 1,200 inquiries, problems and conflicts have been handled through the grass-roots grid. By screening high-frequency and frequently-occurring case information, more than 320 “comprehensive investigations” have been organized and carried out, and efforts have been made to make grassroots detailed matters a good thing for the people.

Mobilize and release law enforcement and governance resources. In order to mobilize the most important human resources at the grass-roots level to the greatest extent, Haining City has built a comprehensive administrative law enforcement team for towns and streets in accordance with the idea of ​​”1+1+X”, with a strong team of grid personnel, and integrated professional departments of towns and streets , public interest lawyers, volunteers and other X kinds of forces. The law enforcement team members will be sent to the village community to serve as the deputy secretary or assistant director of the village community party organization, responsible for daily command, coordination and management, and truly play the leading and driving function of the town and street comprehensive administrative law enforcement team. A two-way recommendation mechanism for outstanding law enforcement officers has been implemented. Eligible personnel can be recommended for promotion from the unit where the establishment is located and the subordinate towns and streets, which stimulates the vitality of the team. Provide legal training for grid personnel, provide guidance for illegal dissuasion and reasoning, strengthen law enforcement support for typical violations, assist in improving the professional level of grass-roots staff, and at the same time suppress the problem of “whistle blowing randomly”.

Innovative implementation of law enforcement and governance mechanisms. Haining innovatively implemented the “village community whistle blowing and team reporting” mechanism, built a three-level consultation mechanism of “village community-town (street) comprehensive administrative law enforcement committee-city comprehensive administrative law enforcement committee”, and resolved 70% of the conflicts on the spot in the village. 20% of the problems are handled by the town (street) comprehensive administrative law enforcement team in accordance with the law, and 10% of the problems are solved through consultation by the municipal and town-level comprehensive administrative law enforcement committees, and the comprehensive administrative law enforcement team will enhance the role of uploading and distributing to the greatest extent possible. The basic goal is to keep the small things out of the village and the big things out of the town. After the implementation of this mechanism, the efficiency of management and disposal will be improved by more than 20%, which is conducive to solving the institutional dilemma of “a needle under a thousand lines above” and the realistic pressure of “the staff of the village and the community run from both ends, and the masses still do not agree.”