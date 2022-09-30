Ex Bonas of Come on another one Sara Croce has handed over the baton to Sophie Codegoni who was recruited directly by Sonia Bruganelli. Paolo Bonolis’ daytime experience was definitely formative for the it girl, who is now involved in various professional projects. Sara also has a lively following on social media, her Instagram account has many fans that she cheers with her beautiful shots.

Sara Croce hot workout in the gym

From costume images to stage images Sara always receives lots of compliments: she is beautiful, spontaneous and deserves the attention she receives. In recent days you have published some shots in the gym: the fitness outfit is a scream and could only receive lots of likes. Light blue leggings, short white t-shirt with knot at the waist, gathered hair and soap and water make-up, the former Bonas cannot help but drive social media crazy. Sara has recently been at the center of gossip for the story with the oilman Hormoz Vasfi, the relationship is over in a dramatic way that has had some negative consequences for the it girl.

The influencer tried to clarify the situation by granting an interesting interview to Hyenas to which he rejected the accusations of fraud made by the ex who in turn was accused of stalking. Sara talked about herself and her projects: she likes to be a model but she is also enrolled in university: “I did the Scientific High School, and now I am doing the IULM, Business Communication.“He then added that he lives with his parents but has worked since he was 16:”I’ve been modeling since I was sixteen, right in a fashion agencythen I did “Miss Italia” in 2017, I finished fourth, I did “Mother Nature” and then the “Bonas” to “Avanti an other”.

Sara Croce: “I was bewitched by this magical man”

Sara Croce then told how did he know Hormoz Vasfi. She wooed her for a while and was fascinated by her ways: dinners, travels and luxurious gifts in a seemingly magical world. After a while she decided to give him a chance: they were together for a few months, but then the relationship started to falter.

Sara would have wanted more independence despite the fact that he did not make her lack for anything. After various disputes, a rapprochement occurred post lockdown Sara has decided to close the story also due to an attitude decidedly overbearing of man.