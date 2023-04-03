Haishi Jia’an helped Jiaxing’s “Help Enterprise Anjia” online police office go online



3On the morning of the 28th,The on-site promotion meeting of the city’s public security organs to optimize and improve the business environment and the launching ceremony of the “Help Enterprise Anjia” online police office were successfully held in Xiuzhou High-tech Industrial Development Zone.Among them, Jiaxing Haishi Jiaan Smart City Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Haishi Jiaan Company”), a subsidiary of Jiacheng Group, participated in the whole process of function development, interface design, maintenance and operation, etc.The online police office of “Help Enterprise Anjia” was officially launched.

Since the beginning of 2023, the Municipal Public Security BureauHeld the press conference of “Jiaxing City Public Security Organs Promote “Innovation, Deepening, Reform, Tackling, Opening Up and Enhancing” Escort “Intelligent Manufacturing, Innovation and Strong City””, launched the service brand of “Helping Enterprises and Anjia” and 20 items to help, benefit, and secure enterprises Since the measures were taken, Haishi Jiaan Company has taken advantage of the spring breeze of digital reform, actively participated in the construction of the “Public Security Brain” of the Provincial Public Security Department, and continued to dig deep into customer needs. Developed the online police office of “Helping Enterprise Anjia”, combined with the existing offline police station for enterprises, successfully realized online and offline integration for customers. What’s more worth mentioning is that its “predecessor” – “Enterprise and Common Wealth” application platform was fully participated in the development by the R&D service team of Haishi Jia’an Company, and in 2022, the Provincial Public Security Department announced the first batch of “public security brain” It was awarded the “Best Application” in the core application selection of “Unveiling the List and Leading the Command”.

At present, the newly integrated online police office of “Helping Enterprise Anjia” has successfully integrated 133 service items involving enterprises from various police departments and departments on the same online platform. Enterprises only need to “log in with one click” to Enjoy “customized” and “order-based” high-quality services. After the enterprise demand is submitted, the application can “send orders with one click” and push it to the handling police and service teams, realizing “zero running errands” and “no closing hours” for enterprise demand response.

Soon after the application platform was launched, it has received praise and recognition from many enterprise users. In the next step, Haishi Jia’an Company will further improve the customer service process, improve application management and service capabilities, fully integrate into the overall situation of service development, and contribute to the escort of the construction of “intelligent innovation and strong city”.