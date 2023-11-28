Home » Hakan Fidan met with his Norwegian and Swedish counterparts – Politics News
News

Hakan Fidan met with his Norwegian and Swedish counterparts – Politics News

by admin
Hakan Fidan met with his Norwegian and Swedish counterparts – Politics News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidancontinues its contacts in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. Minister sapling, NATO He held separate meetings with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström within the scope of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Türkiyeof NATO In both meetings held at the Permanent Representation, bilateral relations, the latest situation in the Gaza Strip and Sweden‘in NATOThe membership process was discussed.

Click for other Politics News

See also  Dani Alves from prison: "If they tell me that night that they accused me of rape, I will go to the police station"

You may also like

Are the bank and the Government watching you?...

Sunni Ittehad Council’s demand for specific seats in...

Lost control on the way home

UniTrento team selected for ESA Academy Experiment Program...

Maduro’s dictatorship raised the number of deaths to...

‘Teacher Housing’ credit line will benefit more than...

Written with death threats against a Tortolì policeman...

They successfully compete in the state classical and...

Salvatore Mancuso: if he is free he will...

EcoTrueque in the municipality of Atrato

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy