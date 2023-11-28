Hakan Fidan met with his Norwegian and Swedish counterparts – Politics News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidancontinues its contacts in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. Minister sapling, NATO He held separate meetings with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide and Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström within the scope of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Türkiyeof NATO In both meetings held at the Permanent Representation, bilateral relations, the latest situation in the Gaza Strip and Sweden‘in NATOThe membership process was discussed.

Click for other Politics News

Share this: Facebook

X

