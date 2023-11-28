NY could receive the first snowflakes of the season

After 652 days without a major snowfall, New York City is bracing for the potential of the first snowflakes of the season, as a cold air mass settles over the area.

The cold weather arrived on Monday night and is expected to continue until Tuesday morning, with temperatures barely reaching the freezing mark and wind chills in the 20s throughout the day. The National Meteorological Service has predicted light rain turning into snow for much of the New York area, with little to no accumulation expected for Tuesday.

However, a winter storm warning has been issued for the shores of Lakes Erie and Ontario, which are shared by the US and Canada and are part of the five Great Lakes.

Despite the cold snap, Wednesday is not expected to be much warmer, as the cold is short-lived and temperatures are projected to rebound near 50 degrees by Thursday.

New Yorkers are advised to bundle up and prepare for the possibility of snowfall, as the city braces for the arrival of winter weather.

