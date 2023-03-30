Within the framework of the upcoming Easter holidays, the teams from the Ilopango mayor’s office have carried out new work in the Vía Vela water park, to provide a better experience for visitors.

«Thanks to our mayor José Chicas, Vía Vela is being transformed so that these holidays are special for all the tourists who visit us. We are very excited to show you how the new works are advancing,” detailed the municipal commune on networks.

Ilopango will be receiving tourists in Vía Vela from April 1 to 10. In addition to the new and unique water park, visitors will be able to enjoy other experiences, such as gastronomy, various recreational activities, and the natural beauty of Lake Ilopango.