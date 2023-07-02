half of the resources for the 2021-27 seven-year period have already been committed – Emilia-Romagna Region

The Fse+ and Fesr Surveillance Committees were held in Ravenna to underline the proximity to the flooded areas: increased contributions for projects relating to subjects present in the affected areas. Listen to yourself during the voluntary work and young people who have committed themselves to removing the mud

More than half of the available European resources of ERDF regional programme, 54%, engaged in less than a year with the implementation of 31 tenders, to which are added two procedures for the identification of financial instrument managers and 1,184 projects already approved. While, as regards the European Social Fund Plus43% of resources are already under tender or approved by July 2023: 45 notices published and 855 operations approved.

These are, in summary, the main results achieved up to now by Emilia-Romagna and which have emerged from the Monitoring committees of regional programs financed by European fundsil European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) 2021-2027. Committees made up of the Emilia-Romagna Region, the European Commission, representatives of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and of the various Ministries, the institutional, social and economic partnership that makes up the control bodies of the regional programs of European funds.

The meetings were held in the setting of Classis Ravenna – Museum of the City and the Territory, a place of culture which, during the terrible days of the flood emergency last May, was transformed into a reception hub for displaced people and their animals domestic. The regional councilor for the budget and relations with the EU, Paolo Calvinoand the Councilor for Economic Development, Employment and Training, Vincenzo Colla.

And good news has arrived precisely for these territories: with respect to the criteria for selecting operations, an increase in contributions has been approved for projects relating to subjects present in the territories affected by the events of last May.

Furthermore, the Committees listened to the young people and volunteers who, by assisting at the works, brought their testimony on the occasion of a special stage of YOUZ – Regional Youth Forumdedicated precisely to the ‘angels of the mud’.

ESF Plus Fund

During the ESF+ Monitoring Committee, the implementation data of the Program as at 31 May 2023 were presented, which – just one year after the approval of the Program – see 43% of the resources already under tender or in approval by July 2023: 45 notices published and 855 operations approved. Focus on operations of strategic importance and on the new unitary evaluation plan of the ESF+ and ERDF regional programmes, built and co-designed together with the institutional, social and economic partnership, so important in the programming cycle, to maximize results over the seven-year period.

Fesr fund

The implementation of the ERDF regional program has also advanced, which, as at 31 May 2023, shows a financial commitment equal to 54% of the available resources, considering the calendar of tenders that will be published by July 2023: 31 tenders, in addition to 2 procedures for the identification of managers of financial instruments, and 1,184 projects already approved.

Also, the Atuss, Transformative urban agendas for sustainable developmentmulti-level management action (from digital communities to green infrastructures, from social inclusion to youth orientation) involving the Region, local authorities and economic and social representatives, are financed with 114.5 million euros from from the ERDF and ESF+ programs and, considering local co-financing, will mobilize investments of over 164 million euros.