UDINE. Halloween and All Saints still with abnormal heat, but a cyclone is coming with autumn rains and snow in the mountains. Italy is now in an “African bubble”, with a truly exceptional weather context, both for the rather long duration of this anomalous phase, and for the temperatures that remain at extraordinarily above average values. However, after the days of Halloween and All Saints’ Day with still so much heat from North to South, a new upheaval is expected during the week, with the arrival of an Atlantic perturbation that will bring lots of rains and a general drop in temperatures.

Antonio Sano ‘, director and founder of the site www.iLMeteo.it communicates that the days of today and tomorrow will pass under the banner of largely stable weather – some rain only in the northwest, a sign of a change – with temperatures out of the ordinary; then, from Wednesday 2 November, the first signs of a real turning point could be noticed.

In fact, in the second part of the week a Mediterranean vortex will form which will keep strong instability alive with the risk of intense thunderstorms, initially in the north and on Tuscany, but then also on the rest of the center. Attention then to the snow, which on Friday may fall up to 1500 meters in the Alps, at higher altitudes along the Apennines. The temperatures, therefore, would drop significantly compared to the last few weeks, reaching values ​​more suited to the period: at least initially, we will not be able to speak of a real cold, but we will no longer speak of exceptional heat.

“Porta Atlantica”, therefore, once again wide open: in meteorological jargon, explains Sano ‘, this term means that there are no obstacles for the perturbations descending from the ocean so that they can reach our country, consequently leading to phases definitely rainy weather for many Italian regions.

Monday 31 October. In the north: partly rising clouds in the north-west, sun elsewhere. In the center: sun and heat except for night mists in the internal valley bottoms. South: prevailing sun and summer climate.

Tuesday 1st November. In the north: rains in the northwest, then towards the eastern sectors. Center: many clouds and some rain over Tuscany. Overcast sky in Sardinia; partly cloudy elsewhere. South: the phase of absolute atmospheric stability continues.

Wednesday 2nd November. To the north: isolated rainstorms on Liguria, then on lower Lombardy and Veneto. In the center: rain showers over upper Tuscany, sun elsewhere. In the south: good weather prevailing.

Trend: from Thursday a cyclone is approaching that will hit Italy until Saturday, then the high pressure will return.