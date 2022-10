MILAN. New injury for Romelu Lukaku. The Inter striker underwent clinical and instrumental tests this morning: the investigations highlighted “a resentment of the myotendinous scar of the hamstring of the left thigh”, explained the Nerazzurri in a statement. The player’s conditions will be reassessed in a few days: he will not be available for tomorrow’s match against Bayern Munich and his presence for Sunday’s match against Juventus is also at great risk.