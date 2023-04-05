Home News Hamyang Lotus House·Homirang·Kkotdam, Healing Agriculture·Social Agriculture :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
Hamyang Lotus House·Homirang·Kkotdam, Healing Agriculture·Social Agriculture

Hamyang Lotus House·Homirang·Kkotdam, Healing Agriculture·Social Agriculture :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[함양=뉴시스]Reporter Seo Hee-won = Hamyang Lotus House, a residential facility for the severely disabled, Homirang, an agricultural corporation, and Kkotdam signed a business agreement to spread social healing agriculture in Homirang, Jigok-myeon, Hamyang-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do on the afternoon of the 5th.

▲Support for social farming activities for the severely disabled ▲Support for neighbors in need in the region ▲We decided to work together to spread social agriculture and prepare a cooperative system among community organizations, such as operating various village activities in connection with local residents.

The common activities of Healing Agriculture and Social Agriculture acted as a medium for the agreement between these three organizations. We are preparing to form a cooperative with severely disabled people participating in healing agriculture, workers, guardians, and local residents.

Heung-Hee Jeong, director of Hamyang Lotus House, said, “So far, healing farming activities have been limited to internal programs.” It will be,” he said.

CEO Do Eul-joo Homi-rang said, “Social agriculture should go in the direction of mutual cooperation and coexistence among social farms, local residents, and program participants, not in one direction.”

Kkotdam CEO Lee Jung-suk said, “I saw a lot of talent, passion, and hope while doing various activities with Hamyang Lotus House users and the socially underprivileged, including the disabled at home.” I hope,” he said.

