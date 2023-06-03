Hand in sick leave on the third day: Does the weekend count?

Von: Andrea Stettner

In some cases, employees are under the misconception that only the days worked count when it comes to the deadline for submitting a sick leave.

The “yellow certificate” ensures that employees continue to receive wages in the event of illness. Therefore, employees should take good care of themselves immediately report sick to the employer (you can find out how to do this correctly here) and submit a sick note from the doctor in good time. The latter must be done by law after the third day of illness. But be careful: the deadline for submitting the certificate of incapacity for work can be set individually by the employer. For example, some employers require a medical certificate from the first or second day of sickness – a look at the employment or collective agreement provides clarity here.

Submission deadline for sick leave: weekends and public holidays count

Unfortunately, however, many employees are under the misconception that only working days count when it comes to the deadline for submitting sick leave. In fact, however, the calendar days apply when calculating the deadline. So if you fall ill before a weekend, you have to include Saturday and Sunday in the submission deadline. Holidays are also included.

What to do if the submission date falls on a weekend?

But what to do if the day of submission of the sick note falls on the weekend? Anyone who is ill on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday would theoretically have to present their medical certificate to their employer on Saturday. In this case, however, it is sufficient to submit your sick note on the following Monday, because AUs only have to be submitted on working days.