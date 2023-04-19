Hangzhou girl was left behind by the nanny to fall to her death in an elevator

The Hangzhou girl was left behind by the nanny and fell to her death

Daily Business News Last year, a 21-month-old girl from Hangzhou, Xiao Cherry, was left in an elevator by a nanny, and then fell to her death from a window near the elevator hall on the 8th floor.

Yesterday morning, the People’s Court of Gongshu District, Hangzhou opened a public trial of the first instance in the case of Wu Xiufang’s negligent death. The People’s Procuratorate of Gongshu District, Hangzhou City sent personnel to appear in court to support the public prosecution. The legal representative of the victim and his legal representative, the defendant Wu Xiufang and his defender attended the lawsuit.

The People’s Procuratorate of Gongshu District, Hangzhou accused that on June 8, 2022, the defendant Wu Xiufang was employed as a nanny in the homes of Chen Moujiang and Zhao Mou, and was responsible for taking care of their daughter Chen Moumou (born on August 19, 2020). At around 20 o’clock on June 14, Wu Xiufang took Chen Moumou from the 15th floor of Unit 3, Building 2, a community in Gongshu District, Hangzhou, to the first floor by elevator, and due to negligence, Chen Moumou was left alone in the elevator. Afterwards, the elevator automatically went up to the 8th floor. Chen Moumou walked out of the elevator, climbed up the window sill of the aisle on the 8th floor and fell to the platform of the 2nd floor. After being sent to the hospital, he was pronounced dead that night. On the same day, Wu Xiufang took the initiative to identify herself and explain the situation to the police who came to the scene to investigate, and was taken to the police station to assist in the investigation, and was summoned to the case the next day.

During the trial, the court fully guaranteed the litigation rights of all participants in the litigation. The public prosecutor believes that the defendant Wu Xiufang was negligent and caused the death of a child from a high fall, and should be investigated for criminal responsibility for the crime of negligent death. The legal representative of the victim and his agent ad litem raised objections to the charge of negligence causing death and the constituting of voluntary surrender charged by the public prosecution agency. The defendant, Wu Xiufang, had no objection to the facts and charges of the charges; the defender requested a lenient punishment and probation on the grounds that the defendant had surrendered himself. The defendant Wu Xiufang pleaded guilty and repented at the final statement stage.

The case will be sentenced at an optional date.

Yesterday, Little Cherry’s father, Mr. Chen, said in an interview with the media that he had communicated with many neighbors and confirmed that the nanny was very indifferent and unloving in taking care of the children. Later, when I checked the surveillance video, I also found that from the second day after the nanny came, every time she took the child in and out of the elevator, she walked in front and the child chased behind.

In court, the acting lawyer proposed to change the nanny’s current crime of negligent death to indirect intentional homicide. The judge transferred this request to the collegial panel for post-court study and processing.

“I basically didn’t fall asleep the night before. After suffering for so long and working hard for so long, the result is finally coming.” Mr. Chen choked up and said, “I just want to ask the nanny if my conscience has been condemned?” Besides, Mr. Chen said that he will also consider holding the developer, property and housekeeping companies accountable in the future. He hopes that this incident will arouse everyone’s vigilance, make the nanny industry more standardized, and make the issue of housing safety get everyone’s attention.