The wife of the “Kvartal 95” producer, Hanna Salivanchuk, likes to treat herself to delicious homemade dishes.

And since cooking is impossible without “taking samples”, the beauty faced an unexpected problem – excess weight. And she is forced to go to training to lose weight.

In the winter, Hanna Salivanchuk admitted that her weight of 63 kg does not seem acceptable to her for a long time and she wants to lose weight to 55. Since then, the star has been working out in the gym, going to the sauna and swimming pool, and has also changed her diet.

But due to frequent air alarms, it is sometimes not easy to do this. For example, the other day anxiety came just during Anna’s training.

“For 1 year and 20 days, every Ukrainian has been dreaming that it would die. To win. And why thoughts are not material and everything does not work, as I have today with anxiety!” – the woman writes, having under the word “it” probably the head of the Kremlin, which many people in Ukraine call that because of his well-known nickname.

“But if a woman wakes up in the morning with a good mood and wants to do sports, her anxiety will not stop her! They didn’t kick me out, but they tried to turn off the simulators, but they couldn’t turn off the iron!” — Salivanchuk told Stariz on the social network.

That is, Hanna steadfastly continued training against “him” with his planes and missiles.

And probably, in the near future, she will achieve her goals, because no dictator can stop a woman who intends to realize her dream.

Recently, Hanna Salivanchuk told how she coped with another problem — her 7-year-old son Gleb was seriously injured at school during a physical education lesson. The guy broke his head. I had to go to the doctors.

70

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram