On the afternoon of this Sunday, the burning of six vehicles that were mobilizing on the roads of Bajo Cauca, Antioquia, was recorded.

According to the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria Correa, “A few minutes ago, at least 4 cargo vehicles and 2 public transport buses were burned on the roads of Bajo Cauca. Total repudiation of those who insist on sowing anxiety and terror in the face of the offensive by the public force against the illegals”.

Preliminary information indicates that these six vehicles were burned in the Troncal de Occidente, between the municipalities of Valdiviva and Caucasia, where subjects approached the drivers to make them stop and, later, set fire to the vehicles.

Likewise, the authorities reported that there was some harassment against the Public Force along this road corridor in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia.