Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell led the Spurs to a 126-118 victory over the Hawks, both scoring 29 points and coming from behind -24.

Dejounte Murray, who returned to San Antonio after being traded to Atlanta, tallied 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Zach Collins contributed 19 points for the Spurs, while Onyeka Okongwu and Clint Capela had 17 and 15 points for the Hawks, respectively.