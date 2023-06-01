Harvest at risk: These introduced species are harming farmers

There are more species that are already conspicuous. About the cherry vinegar fly, which is capable of gnawing and damaging even healthy fruit. Unlike their native relatives who already need damaged fruit. However, the spotted-wing drosophila bites into healthy fruit and deposits its egg and microbes. The fruits rot

In addition, it is not possible to predict how species will develop. That’s how you have it Asian ladybug attempts to use it for pest control in Europe as early as the last century. In the wild, however, it was not until 2001 in Belgium that it was detected. Today the Beetle is viewed more critically. On the one hand, it displaces native ladybirds. On the other hand, mass occurrences in vineyards can lead to the beetles getting into the wine. And that’s a taste deterioration.