About the unfortunate communication of Havlát, who underestimated his role, and Gudas’s position among the Panthers

Jakub Lauko applied on Twitter for an additional nomination for the championship when the Czech national team was marooned. “I’m probably too old for this way. But it shows communication noise. Martin Havlát may have underestimated his role a bit. The answer that it does not appeal to everyone who lives overseas was not entirely happy,” said Sport.cz editor-in-chief Martin Kézr.

“Even the statement of the president of the union, Alois Hadamczik, that we will not ask the players what they had for lunch, was not quite the same,” agreed Marek Burkert. , because he is young,” Kézra was surprised.

According to him, it is necessary to talk mainly with younger players. “It’s really unfortunate for them. They are perhaps a little more sensitive about this than their predecessors were,” the journalist claimed. “You don’t have to ask what they had for lunch. But how is the team hierarchy, what does he expect, if he goes up, how does he feel about it. five minutes,” Burkert responded.

In the podcast, both editors addressed, for example, the upcoming finals of the Stanley Cup, in which the hockey players of Vegas and Florida, whose squad also includes sharp back Radko Gudas. “He is irreplaceable in his role, which he fulfills in an exemplary manner. David Kämpf experienced it firsthand,” he pointed to the hard hit that Gudas performed against the Czech opponent.

Photo: Dan Hamilton, Reuters Radko Gudas during the game with the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL playoffs.