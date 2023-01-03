“It’s really true, Italians forgive everything, except success”, replies Tommaso Mazzanti, owner of ‘All’Antico Vinaio’ to those who write to him that the new car should not be exhibited because “it’s a very big peasant” or that the clubs that they will open all over Europe with the Percassi Group are not good because “you will lose in quality”.

Under each post published on the ‘All’Antico Vinaiò profile, the hundreds of enthusiastic comments and compliments left by followers and ‘friends’ are lost among the criticisms and hate messages of haters who are constantly lurking on social networks to discredit and criticize posts from celebrities and blue-ticked profiles. The