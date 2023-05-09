Home » Haudum: The best of the bacon snack in the Kistl
Haudum: The best of the bacon snack in the Kistl

Smells like home, tastes like home, feels like home, but comes from far away? For many people, this applies to the “Boehmerwald-Kistl” from Gasthof Haudum in Helfenberg.

“People were suddenly ordering from the Czech Republic, France and even South Africa,” says Peter Haudum, recalling the beginnings of his idea of ​​shipping the house’s most popular dish, the “Böhmerwald-Brettljause”. More than ten years ago, Austrians living abroad in particular wanted to enjoy Haudum’schen bacon. In the meantime, many companies have discovered the boxes as a variant for employee and customer gifts.


The demand has long been in the thousands. For Haudum, the reason to go one step further and personalize its delicacies – first and foremost the boxes. “The wood for this is felled in our own forest, and the boxes are then processed in the sheltered workshop in Haslach,” says Haudum. A device has now also been purchased that can be used to laser texts and photos of the recipient into the wood. Of course, this was also used at the Tarockcup, which has been a project close to Peter Haudum’s heart for years.

Dull belly

It all started with the bacon. Pork bacon, beef bacon, but also Emmental are now smoked in four smokehouses at the same time. “Our steamed belly is unique,” says Haudum: “The meat is left in the sur for four weeks.” Later it goes to the smokehouse, then to the vacuum pack. The special feature: If this is opened at home, all the nutrients are still preserved.

Sweepstakes

Win a Böhmerwald-Kistl from Gasthof Haudum

The OÖ Nachrichten are giving away three Bohemian Forest Kistl from Gasthof Haudum in Helfenberg. The competition runs until May 18th.

