Home » Haut-Uele: the population of Durba loses interest in agriculture in favor of mines
News

Haut-Uele: the population of Durba loses interest in agriculture in favor of mines

by admin
Haut-Uele: the population of Durba loses interest in agriculture in favor of mines

Radio Okapi”/>

The village of Durba is the main economic center of the territories of Watsa, Faraje and Dungu (Haut-Uele). The local population is increasingly losing interest in agriculture in favor of mining, despite the fertile soil.

Local initiatives are led by Kibali Gold, which has created a training center in agropastoral activities.

But that doesn’t appeal much to young people, who are more interested in mining or trading basic necessities from Uganda.

Ugandan beer

The cost of living is expensive compared to local purchasing power.

A bag of cement costs 16 USD, a 5-litre can of palm oil costs 25,000 Congolese francs and a liter of gasoline is negotiated between 3,000 and 3,500 Congolese francs.

Bralima products are very rare on the market.

It is difficult to bring them from Kisangani because of the bad state of the road.

The most consumed drinks come either from Uganda or from the Brasimba factory in Beni.

The Ugandan shilling is readily accepted by local traders.

wrong road

The Aru road, border with Uganda to Durba, more than 140 kilometers long, is the main evacuation and supply route for goods.

What revolts the local Federation of Congolese Companies (FEC) is above all the multiplicity of illegal barriers on this road. These have an impact on prices, according to Felly Ututu, provincial president of the Watsa Territory FEC.

See also  Dobong-gu, Seoul “A young man at the age of 45”… Expansion of youth policy benefits

You may also like

Kevin Rubio is already in the Netherlands to...

Lost CDT. Jose Nereo Mosquera Mosquera.

RELEASE FROM THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE

Virgin of Charity will visit Gonzanamá – breaking...

Partido de la U “got off the bus”...

Developing the Marine Economy and Building a Powerful...

concluded the restoration of the statues of the...

ENAFEP postponed in seven educational provinces

Authorities advanced expanded Security Council in El Dorado...

Free Flow Electric Scooters Are Coming — Mobility

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy