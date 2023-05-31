Haut-Uele: the population of Durba loses interest in agriculture in favor of mines

Radio Okapi”/>

The village of Durba is the main economic center of the territories of Watsa, Faraje and Dungu (Haut-Uele). The local population is increasingly losing interest in agriculture in favor of mining, despite the fertile soil.

Local initiatives are led by Kibali Gold, which has created a training center in agropastoral activities.

But that doesn’t appeal much to young people, who are more interested in mining or trading basic necessities from Uganda.

Ugandan beer

The cost of living is expensive compared to local purchasing power.

A bag of cement costs 16 USD, a 5-litre can of palm oil costs 25,000 Congolese francs and a liter of gasoline is negotiated between 3,000 and 3,500 Congolese francs.

Bralima products are very rare on the market.

It is difficult to bring them from Kisangani because of the bad state of the road.

The most consumed drinks come either from Uganda or from the Brasimba factory in Beni.

The Ugandan shilling is readily accepted by local traders.

wrong road

The Aru road, border with Uganda to Durba, more than 140 kilometers long, is the main evacuation and supply route for goods.

What revolts the local Federation of Congolese Companies (FEC) is above all the multiplicity of illegal barriers on this road. These have an impact on prices, according to Felly Ututu, provincial president of the Watsa Territory FEC.