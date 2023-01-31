The mayor of Medio Baudó, Fredy Ramírez Valencia, denounced through a video that the company Aguas de Pereira abandoned the construction works of the Puerto Meluk aqueduct, the municipal seat of said municipality.

“For twelve years this aqueduct has been built through the company Aguas de Pereira and until today it has not been possible to finish it,” he said.

He invited the Ministry of Water and Housing, the attorney general and the comptroller general to make this work a reality. Puerto Meluk, with five thousand inhabitants, has no water.

In 2010, with resources from the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid) and the national government, in the amount of 103 billion pesos, a project began to build aqueduct and sewerage systems in the municipalities of Acandí, Atrato , Bahía Solano, Canton of San Pablo, Istmina, Medio San Juan, Medio Baudó, Nóvita, Nuquí, Río Quito, San José del Palmar, Tadó and the Pan-American Union.

And, to manage the project, the Ministry of Housing appointed the company Aguas y Aguas de Pereira.

Years passed and the contract began to show serious deficiencies and was extended several times due to all kinds of anomalies: lack of requirements, inconsistencies between the project designs and what was found on the ground, reformulations, delays, higher costs.