Home News Have you ever heard of the city of Slovak in the USA? | Reports | .a week
News

Have you ever heard of the city of Slovak in the USA? | Reports | .a week

by admin
Have you ever heard of the city of Slovak in the USA? | Reports | .a week

this agricultural community was founded by the Slovak Colonization Company (Slovak Colonization Company) in 1894 as a result of the inhumane working conditions in the Pennsylvania mines and steel mills.

return to farming

At that time, millions of Europeans left for work in America. The great wave of emigration also affected Slovakia, then Upper Hungary. A third of the nation was lured away by the opportunities offered by rapidly developing industries in the US. Although there was talk of streets paved with gold, work in America was hard and dangerous. However, the salary was up to ten times higher than what Slovak farmers could earn at home.

Between 1870 and 1920, around 750,000 people left Slovakia, determined to secure a better life for themselves. They worked tirelessly from dawn to dusk to save money and return home rich. A third of them actually returned, but the rest remained across the ocean. However, they were sad for their homeland and dreamed of creating a Slovakia in America.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the possibility to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected]

See also  Homophobic attacks spark protests in Barcelona

You may also like

Parliamo, for the April edition a special dedicated...

‘Platanote’, head of the Clan del Golfo, fell

The Third C of the Paolucci creates a...

Basecamp: Tips for Easter hikes to waterfalls and...

Typical Caribbean dishes in Capurganá, Acandí, Chocó.

FIA, F1 and standing starts, dangers and advantages...

The Ukrainian Canonical Orthodox Church ceases to exist...

Friends die when colliding with several livestock in...

BOLZANO FILM FESTIVAL 36 – From 18 to...

The sixth victim of the clandestine rocketry explosion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy