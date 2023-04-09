news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CANOSA DI PUGLIA, 08 APR – As the hours go by, the hypothesis that the 43-year-old offender from Canosa di Puglia (Barletta-Andria-Trani) committed suicide, died after a bullet hit him in the Chest. The weapon, held illegally by the victim, was found in the bedroom of his home in the Torre Caracciolo area, on the outskirts of the city. The alarm was raised by his wife who was sleeping next to him. The woman was awakened by the dull sound of a gunshot and she saw her husband in her bed, bloodied. The children rushed to the parents’ room and rescued and took the 43-year-old to the hospital where the doctors could do nothing but ascertain his death. State police officers, who are investigating the incident coordinated by the Trani prosecutor’s office, subjected the victim’s relatives, still in shock, to the stub test to dispel any doubts.



“His family is shocked and it is not clear why he made this absurd gesture”, the man’s lawyer, Sabino Di Sibio, told ANSA. The 43-year-old was under house arrest and “was serving a definitive sentence for eight months, and in thirty days he would have served his sentence for an episode dating back to a few years ago”, continues the lawyer, reporting that the 43-year-old was not suffering from depression or other problems of a psychological nature. (HANDLE).

