A 39-year-old man was arrested by the carabinieri for assaulting his ex-partner and leaving their three-year-old daughter alone at home yesterday on the border between the provinces of Monza and Como. The request for help started through the 112 App, the woman activated the “mute call” and the localization took place. When the carabinieri arrived at the scene, the man, of Romanian nationality, was drunk and was attacking the woman in the street.

The 27-year-old Italian victim was trying to get the child back at the end of the day, as agreed, but he reacted by yanking her and making her fall to the ground. To stop her from calling for help, he had snatched the phone out of her hands by smashing it and smashing the windshield of her car. Fortunately, before the man took away her phone, she had managed to activate the “silent call” button on her smartphone for help on the “112” application.

As soon as the man was arrested, the military went up to the house and found the girl curled up on the sofa in tears and handed her back to her mother, then taken to the hospital for treatment and discharged with a 14-day prognosis. The former partner was arrested for personal injury, assault and robbery, and then forced to house arrest after the validation hearing.