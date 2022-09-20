He beat his partner several times, threatening her with even more serious consequences if she did not give him 500 euros as compensation for the end of their affair. It happened in Romanengo, in the province of Cremona. The carabinieri arrested a 27-year-old man with a record of aggravated extortion.

According to the reconstructions, the victim would have called the police at the height of the umpteenth dispute that took place inside the house where he lived with his partner. For this reason the woman she intended to stop living with him. The 27-year-old allegedly began to inveigh against the woman, insulting her and hitting her with several slaps to her face. He would then take a kitchen knife, threatening her with serious consequences if she did not give him the sum of 500 euros as ‘compensation’ for the end of their affair.

FEMINICIDE OBSERVATORY

The victim, fearing for his own safety, would get into the car with him and head to the nearest ATM. Here, her 27-year-old would have made her withdraw € 250, the maximum withdrawal limit allowed for her. After taking her sum, the man would again threaten her not to say anything to anyone, leaving shortly after towards the center of the town. Once back at home, the woman asked for help from the carabinieri who, having arrived at the man’s home, would have found both the 250 euros taken shortly before her and the knife that she would have used to threaten her partner. The weapon was seized and the money returned to its rightful owner. After being arrested, the 27-year-old was accompanied to the Cremona prison. The arrest was validated this morning.