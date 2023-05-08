Home » He died from an accident in El Copey
by admin
Sergio Andrés Carmona Sierra, 18, died after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in the municipality of El Copey, Cesar.

The accident happened on 12th street with 22nd race in the Las Delicias neighborhood. According to the authorities, the young man lost control of his motorcycle, causing the impact with the tree.

The community helped the motorcyclist and transferred him to a care center where he arrived without vital signs. The young man died of a head injury.

The accident was attended to by the municipal inspector, who reported the case to the Police.
Sergio Andrés Carmona, a native of Bosconia, lived in the Porvenir neighborhood of the municipality of El Copey.

