Dragana Mirković and Nino Rešić | Entertainment

The friendship of Dragana Mirković and Nino Rešić was an example for many on stage, and at one time they also recorded the big hit “Divlja devojka”.

Source: Mondo/Goran Sivački

Dragana Mirković, who is a favorite among her colleagues and has helped many, and the deceased Nino Rešić they recorded a duet song “Wild Girl” published in 1995which was included on her album, which includes one of the popular singer’s biggest hits, “Cry Earth”.

It is known that they Dragana and Nino also hung out privately and that they had a great relationship both in front of the cameras and off them, and as such they served as an example to many. One Instagram account posted theirs a joint photo that the public has never seen beforeand on which they were both very young.

Dragana has a recognizable smile, eyes and hair, so it is clear that she has not succumbed to the trends of changing her personal description like her many colleagues, and today she is a favorite among pop personalities. Apart from the duet they recorded, they also collaborated by Dragana Nina sang backing vocals on several of his albums released in the early nineties.

Dragana has been on the stage for decades and performs with the same enthusiasm as before, and the audience still gives her selfless love, for which she is very grateful, which she herself often and happily points out.

